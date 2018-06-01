England rallies around Sterling amid tattoo controversy

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

LONDON (AP) — England’s players and management are rallying around Raheem Sterling to ensure the tattoo controversy surrounding the forward doesn’t affect his mindset heading into the World Cup.

Sterling came under scrutiny this week when he posted a picture of himself in an England training session with a tattoo of an assault rifle clearly visible on his right calf. He said it was a tribute to his late father, who was shot dead when Sterling was 2.

Anti-gun campaigners have criticized Sterling, while The Sun — England’s biggest-selling newspaper — has carried the story on its front page.

England coach Gareth Southgate attempted to ease the focus on 23-year-old Sterling, who is set to be one of the country’s key players at the World Cup after enjoying the best season of his career at Premier League champion Manchester City.

“He knows he’s got our support, he understands how some people have perceived the tattoo,” Southgate said Friday. “But in my view, a tattoo is like any work of art. It’s a very individual meaning, the intent is all with the individual and the person.

“What has been clear by his own statement and his own experiences is that he is not someone who supports or wants to promote guns in the way that was perceived at first. It’s something he’s had to get on with this week, but he’s a very strong individual and he’s looking forward to the game.”

England midfielder Jesse Lingard, who plays for City rival Manchester United, said he and others have “reassured” Sterling this week because “that’s what friends are for.”

“This England team is a tight-knit group, we stick together through the ups and downs, the negatives and the positives,” Lingard said. “But at this point in time it’s all about positives vibes from our side and we’re looking at the World Cup as a big test for us.”

The English Football Association has already offered its support for Sterling, who could play for England in a World Cup warm-up match against Nigeria at Wembley on Saturday.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company