MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

CS Fullerton defeats Baylor 6-2 to open Stanford Regional

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Brett Borgogno hit a two-run double in the second inning and Cal State Fullerton went on to beat Baylor 6-2 to open the NCAA Stanford Regional on Friday.

The third-seeded Titan (33-23) will go on to face the winner of Friday’s late game between top-seed Stanford and No. 4 Wright State.

Fullerton, which has won four national titles, is making its 27th straight appearance in the postseason.

Colton Eastman (10-3) went seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits with eight strikeouts for the win. Blake Workman allowed just one hit through the final two innings for his fifth save.

Cody Bradford (7-6) allowed both runs on eight hits over six innings for second-seeded Baylor (36-20), which was coming off its first Big 12 title in school history.

T.J. Raguse dropped a two-out fly ball to left that allowed two runs to score in Fullerton’s three-run ninth to seal it.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Weekend Edition June 2nd!

RT Weekend Edition 6/2

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company