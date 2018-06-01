MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Coastal Carolina tops LIU-Brooklyn 16-1 in NCAA Tournament

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kieton Rivers had a three-run homer and a two-run double as 2016 College World Series champion Coastal Carolina opened the NCAA Tournament with a 16-1 pounding of LIU-Brooklyn on Friday night.

The Chanticleers (43-17) will face Washington (31-23) in a winner’s bracket contest Saturday. LIU-Brooklyn (31-25) faces an elimination game in its first NCAA appearance since 1972 against UConn (35-21-1) on Saturday.

Coastal Carolina led 2-0 when its offense took control with a five-run fourth, a five-run fifth and a four-run seventh. Rivers drove in two runs with a double in the fourth, then lifted his fifth homer of the season to drive in three runs.

Chanticleers starter Anthony Veneziano (7-1) gave up just three hits over seven innings.

LIU-Brooklyn’s offensive highlight came in the eighth when Brock Hallum’s double drove in the program’s first NCAA run in 46 years.

Coastal shortstop Seth Lancaster hit his 20th homer of the season.

