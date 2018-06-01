MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Campbell-UGA game pushed back a day due to severe weather

Posted On Fri. Jun 1st, 2018
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s NCAA Tournament opener against Campbell was pushed back until Saturday due to severe weather.

The Bulldogs (37-19), the No. 8 national seed and the top seed at the Athens Regional, were to face fourth-seeded Campbell (35-24) on Friday night, after third-seeded Troy (41-19) played second-seeded Duke (40-15).

The Troy-Duke game was delayed for 5 hours, 25 minutes due to lightning and rain, prompting officials to postpone the Campbell-Georgia game until noon Saturday. The loser of that game will play the Troy-Duke loser after that, while the winner will play that night.

