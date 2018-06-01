Armstrong drives in 3, Jacksonville beats FAU 5-3 in NCAAs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Armstrong drove in three runs, including a pair with his seventh home run of the season, and Jacksonville beat Florida Atlantic 5-3 in the NCAA baseball tournament Friday night.

Armstrong’s two-run shot to right center in the fourth inning got the Dolphins (40-19) on the scoreboard. His RBI single up the middle in the fifth put Jacksonville ahead for good.

Cody Garrastazu also homered for the Dolphins, who are in the NCAA regionals for the first time since 2011. They advanced to play overall No. 1 seed and defending national champion Florida in the winners’ bracket Saturday. Jacksonville and the Gators split two games in Gainesville during the regular season.

FAU (40-18-1) will face Columbia in an elimination game Saturday.

FAU scored two runs in the first and another in the fourth, but Chris Gau (9-3) settled down while retiring nine in a row. He allowed five hits and two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. Trent Palmer was perfect the rest of the way for his second save.

Blake Sanderson (1-2) surrendered seven hits and four runs for the Owls.

