Top-seeded Oregon rolls past Arizona State at WCWS

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shannon Rhodes’ three-run homer in the sixth inning helped top-seeded Oregon defeat Arizona State 11-6 in seven innings Thursday at the Women’s College World Series.

Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish recovered from a rough start against the Ducks’ Pac-12 rival and increased her career record to 37-1. Oregon (53-8) will play the Oklahoma-Washington winner on Friday.

Oregon dominated Giselle “G” Juarez, Arizona State’s All-American pitcher. Juarez pitched a complete game, but she gave up 14 hits and 10 earned runs. Arizona State (48-12) faces elimination Saturday.

DeNae Chatman homered to put Arizona State up 2-0 in the first inning. Oregon’s Lauren Burke tripled and knocked in three runs in the third to put Oregon up 5-2.

Arizona State’s Morgan Howe hit a three-run homer in the fifth to cut the Ducks’ lead to 6-5. Oregon responded with two runs in the fifth and the Rhodes homer in the sixth.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company