Top-seeded Oregon rolls past Arizona State at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shannon Rhodes’ three-run homer in the sixth inning helped top-seeded Oregon defeat Arizona State 11-6 in seven innings Thursday at the Women’s College World Series.

Oregon pitcher Miranda Elish recovered from a rough start against the Ducks’ Pac-12 rival and increased her career record to 37-1. Oregon (53-8) will play the Oklahoma-Washington winner on Friday.

Oregon dominated Giselle “G” Juarez, Arizona State’s All-American pitcher. Juarez pitched a complete game, but she gave up 14 hits and 10 earned runs. Arizona State (48-12) faces elimination Saturday.

DeNae Chatman homered to put Arizona State up 2-0 in the first inning. Oregon’s Lauren Burke tripled and knocked in three runs in the third to put Oregon up 5-2.

Arizona State’s Morgan Howe hit a three-run homer in the fifth to cut the Ducks’ lead to 6-5. Oregon responded with two runs in the fifth and the Rhodes homer in the sixth.

