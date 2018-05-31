MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Toliver, Mystics hand Mercury 3rd straight loss

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Kristi Toliver scored 30 points, Tianna Hawkins had 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Phoenix Mercury 103-95 on Wednesday night.

Rookie Ariel Atkins added a season-best 21 points in her first start for Washington (5-1), which was without star Elena Delle Donne for a second straight game due to an illness. Toliver made 10 of 16 shots from the field, and the Mystics went 11 of 17 from 3-point range.

Toliver scored 15 points in the first half to help Washington build a 49-43 lead. The Mystics started the second half on a 6-0 run and led by at least 10 points throughout the fourth quarter.

Brittney Griner scored 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting and DeWanna Bonner added 25 points for Phoenix (2-3), which has lost three straight. Diana Taurasi picked up three fouls in the first half and finished with nine points.

