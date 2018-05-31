Teen paralyzed in bus crash arrives in Philly for treatment

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A young Canadian hockey player who was paralyzed in a crash involving his youth team’s bus has arrived Philadelphia for specialized spinal treatment.

Ryan Straschnitzki arrived at Philadelphia’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Thursday afternoon. He was taken from an ambulance and spoke to reporters from a stretcher before going inside to start physical therapy.

He says his goal is to “just be better” every day.

The 19-year-old was paralyzed from the chest down when a bus carrying the Saskatchewan junior hockey team collided with a semi-trailer on a rural highway April 6. Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured.

Tom Straschnitzki says his son “surprises us each day, each week, on what he has done and accomplished and what he wants to do.”

