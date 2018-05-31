Seton Hall says center Ike Obiagu transferring from Florida

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Seton Hall is getting a shot-blocking center for its basketball team.

Coach Kevin Willard announced Thursday that Ike Obiagu will transfer from Florida State and continue his education and basketball career with the Pirates. The 7-footer must sit out the 2018-19 season and then will have three years of eligibility.

Obiagu appeared in 34 of 35 games and made 14 starts for Florida State as a freshman. He averaged 2.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and a team-best 2.1 blocks.

The Nigerian’s top performance came in the regular-season finale against Boston College, when he had seven blocked shots and 12 rebounds, both career highs. His 71 blocks were the third-most by a freshman and seventh-most by any Seminole.

Seton Hall returns starter Myles Powell from a team that went to three straight NCAA Tournaments.

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

