Phillies’ Hoskins goes on DL with broken jaw

Posted On Thu. May 31st, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a broken jaw that the team says likely will not need a surgical procedure.

Hoskins could be back in a matter of weeks instead of months, according to manager Gabe Kapler.

The Phillies also recalled outfielder Dylan Cozens and right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. from Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Right-hander Drew Hutchison was designated for assignment.

Leiter, the son of former Philadelphia pitcher Mark Leiter, made his major league debut last season, going 3-6 with a 4.96 ERA in 27 appearances, 11 starts.

Hoskins got hurt when he fouled a ball back into his mouth during Monday night’s game against the Dodgers. Initial tests did not reveal a serious injury and Hoskins made a pinch-hit appearance Tuesday, delivering a double.

A CT scan Wednesday morning revealed the jaw fracture. Hoskins returned to Philadelphia to be re-examined and is now scheduled to rejoin the team for their weekend series at San Francisco in order to begin his rehab.

