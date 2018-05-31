Foul ball strikes girl in head at Michigan baseball game

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — A mid-Michigan girl attending a minor league baseball game has been hospitalized after being hit in the head by an errant ball.

WNEM-TV and MLive.com report the girl was attending a Great Lakes Loons game Wednesday at Midland’s Dow Diamond. She was sitting in a grassy area of the right field berm when she was hit by the foul ball.

Dow Diamond Chief Operating Officer Scott Litle says the girl first was treated by emergency medical technicians, who then took her to a hospital. Her condition isn’t known. Authorities have not released her name or age.

Midland Police Lt. Michael Sokol told The Associated Press Thursday that he has no information about the girl or her injuries.

Many students attended the game as part of a School Kids Day promotion.

