10 Things to Know for Friday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:

1. WHAT’S DRAWING VOWS OF RETALIATION

The Trump administration delivers a gut punch to America’s closest allies, imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada.

2. PYONGYANG PUTS IT IN WRITING

A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to Trump as the two sides work to salvage an on-again, off-again nuclear summit.

3. US PRESIDENT IN FORGIVING MOOD

Trump pardons a conservative commentator and says he’s thinking about one for Martha Stewart and “lots” of other people.

4. POPULISTS TAKE CONTROL IN ITALY

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the right-wing League succeed in forming western Europe’s first populist government.

5. ‘I CROSSED A LINE’

Comedian Samantha Bee apologizes to Ivanka Trump and viewers for using an obscenity to describe the president’s daughter.

6. ALBERTO SOAKS SEVERAL STATES, WITH DEADLY EFFECT

Heavy rains generated by the subtropical storm unleash flooding in Virginia, transforming a normally peaceful creek into a raging river that sweeps away cars with people still in them.

7. CHURCH, ABUSE VICTIMS REACH $210M DEAL

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis agrees to the settlement with 450 victims of clergy sexual abuse, the second-largest U.S. payout in the priest abuse scandal.

8. WHICH PROJECT IS GETTING FRESH CASH

Two technology giants announce major new investments in self-driving vehicles, bringing the world a step closer to a time when autonomous cars are a part of everyday life.

9. DELAWARE RAMPING UP GAMBLING

The state plans to begin full-scale sports betting next week, wasting no time after a Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to implement wagering schemes.

10. WHO RALLIED IN PARIS

Erasing a deficit of a set and a break, Serena Williams recalibrates her shots and slips past 17th-seeded Ashleigh Barty at the French Open.

Comments

comments