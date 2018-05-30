MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Vasyl Lomachenko has shoulder surgery, wants fight this year

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three-division world champion Vasyl Lomachenko has undergone surgery to fix a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine hopes to return to the ring later this year, according to a statement Wednesday from his promoter.

Lomachenko (11-1, 9 KOs) had arthroscopic surgery at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles by orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache.

Lomachenko says he hurt his shoulder during the second round of his 10th-round stoppage victory over Jorge Linares in New York on May 12 to defend his WBA lightweight title.

ElAttrache says Lomachenko had an “extensive” tear in his labrum along with cartilage damage, but the surgeon believes Lomachenko will make a full recovery.

Lomachenko initially planned to fight again Aug. 25, but won’t make that date while recovering.

