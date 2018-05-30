MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Union top Fire 3-1 behind Dockal’s goal, 2 assists

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Borek Dockal had a penalty-kick goal in the 87th minute and two assists, helping the Philadelphia Union beat the Chicago Fire 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia (5-5-3) is unbeaten in its last four matches — with three victories. Chicago (4-7-2) has allowed multiple goals in 11 of its last 15 road games.

Ilsinho put Philadelphia in front in the 44th minute. He chested Dockal’s chipped pass at the corner of the 18-yard box, split two defenders and scored from a difficult angle. Cory Burke made it 2-0 in the 51st with an open header of Dockal’s cross.

Alan Gordon scored in his second straight game to pull Chicago within one in the 56th. Brandt Bronico ran past the defense for a through ball, dribbled alone along the right side and crossed it to Gordon for an easy tap-in.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company