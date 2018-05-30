Loyd scores 27, Storm top short-handed Mystics 81-77

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Breanna Stewart added 25 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Washington Mystics 81-77 on Tuesday night.

Seattle passed it around the perimeter in the closing seconds and Loyd was left wide open for a baseline jumper to extend their lead to 80-77. Washington inbounded it with 6.4 seconds left but Natasha Howard intercepted a pass and sealed it at the free-throw line.

Howard finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for Seattle (4-1). Loyd was 10 of 18 from the field with three of the Storm’s seven 3-pointers.

Kristi Toliver scored 17 of her 20 points in the first half and Tianna Hawkins added 17 for Washington (4-1). Myisha Hines-Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Washington was without star Elena Delle Donne. She played only 13 minutes on Sunday because of dehydration.

