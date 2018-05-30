MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Iowa F Cook tp withdraw from NBA Draft, return to Hawkeyes

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa forward Tyler Cook will withdraw his name from NBA Draft consideration and return to the Hawkeyes for his junior season.

Cook announced his decision on Wednesday, which means the Hawkeyes are getting their best player back after a trying 2017-18 season.

Cook averaged team highs of 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds a game for Iowa, which finished 14-19. But the return of Cook and fellow junior Isaiah Moss — who also withdrew from NBA Draft consideration — should put the Hawkeyes in position to improve next winter.

Iowa will also bring in prized recruit Joe Wieskamp, perhaps the only recruit more highly touted than Cook in coach Fran McCaffery’s eight seasons with the Hawkeyes.

