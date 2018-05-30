MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Giants place Samardzija on DL with shoulder tightness

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

DENVER (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed right-hander Jeff Samardzija on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder tightness.

Samardzija left his start Tuesday after throwing 23 pitches and giving up two runs in the first inning. He’s 1-4 with a 6.56 ERA this season.

The 33-year-old Samardzija said the shoulder ailment is one that “comes and goes. It’s one of those things, where you have to deal with it.”

To take his place on the roster, the Giants recalled righty Tyler Beede from Triple-A Sacramento. Beede made two starts with San Francisco in April, going 0-1 with a 8.22 ERA.

He was selected by San Francisco in the first round of the 2014 draft.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company