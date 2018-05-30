MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Bunbury scores late PK, Revolution tie Atlanta United 1-1

Posted On Wed. May 30th, 2018
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Teal Bunbury scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute as the New England Revolution tied Atlanta United 1-1 on Wednesday night.

New England (5-4-4) has one win in its last five games — with two straight draws. Atlanta (8-3-2) had won four straight on the road.

Krisztian Nemeth drew the late foul in the corner of the penalty box after capitalizing on a defensive turnover. Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan chose the right direction but Bunbury found the upper-right corner. Guzan was given a yellow card for kicking the ball into the stands after the goal.

Josef Martinez opened the scoring for Atlanta in the 23rd minute by redirecting Julian Gressel’s cross. It was Martinez’s league-leading ninth goal of the season.

New England goalkeeper Matt Turner kept the Revs within reach by denying Ezequiel Barco’s point-blank attempt in the 82nd.

