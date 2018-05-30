Arrieta sharp, Phillies beat Dodgers 6-1; Maeda strains hip

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jake Arrieta delivered his third scoreless outing this month and Nick Williams hit a home run as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Arrieta (5-2) gave up six hits over seven innings, while striking out five, as he won for the second time in his career at Dodger Stadium. The other victory was his 2015 no-hitter as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

Williams’ home run to lead off the second inning was his fifth of the season and gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead. Two batters later, Dodgers starter Kenta Maeda appeared to be in some discomfort after giving up a one-out double to Jorge Alfaro.

Maeda received two visits from the Dodgers’ medical staff, one after Alfaro’s at-bat and the other after he struck out Arrieta. Maeda (4-4) was removed from the game with two outs in the second inning and was replaced by left-hander Scott Alexander.

Maeda was diagnosed with a strained left hip.

The first three Phillies batters reached base against Alexander, with Odubel Herrera connecting on a two-run single to right-center field that gave Philadelphia a 3-0 lead.

Arrieta was on cruise control most of the night, retiring the first six batters he faced before Logan Forsythe singled in the third inning. All six hits he gave up were singles and the Dodgers advanced just three runners to second base against him, with one coming on a wild pitch and another on a passed ball.

In five May starts, Arrieta gave up a combined three earned runs, good for a 0.90 ERA. It was Arrieta’s second consecutive scoreless outing after he blanked the Atlanta Braves over 6 2/3 innings last Wednesday. He also held the New York Mets scoreless over 7 1/3 innings on May 11.

The last time Arrieta finished a month with an ERA under 1.00 was September 2015 (0.45). The last time a Phillies qualifying pitcher ended a month with an ERA under 1.00 was Cliff Lee in August of 2011 (0.45).

With Maeda only able to record four outs, the Dodgers blew through six different relievers. Not only was Alexander charged with a run, Pedro Baez gave up a run in the sixth inning and Daniel Hudson gave up two in the ninth.

The victory ended the Phillies’ four-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium dating to last season and avenged a defeat Monday when they led 4-0.

Justin Turner spoiled the shutout in the eighth inning with an RBI single off reliever Hector Neris, as Dodgers lost for just the third time in their last 12 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: OF Rhys Hoskins cleared concussion testing and had no jaw or dental issues after being hit in the face with his own foul ball in the ninth inning Monday, then delivered a pinch-hit double in the ninth inning Tuesday. . 3B Pedro Florimon left Tuesday’s game in the first inning after fouling a ball off his right foot. . RHP Pat Neshek (strained right forearm) threw a bullpen before Tuesday’s game and will be reevaluated.

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (left middle finger blister) threw a between-start bullpen after a simulated game over the weekend, but continues to pitch with a protective covering over the affected finger. . LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (left groin strain) played long toss at 200 feet and remains in line to return in July. . LHP Alex Wood, who has left two of his last four starts this season with cramping, is being evaluated, but manager Dave Roberts considered it “minor.”

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Eflin (1-1, 3.27 ERA) will take the mound for the Phillies after lasting just 4 2/3 innings in each of his last two outings. RHP Ross Stripling (2-1, 1.74) will get his sixth start for the Dodgers, maximizing his opportunities to pitch in the rotation with an average of 10.89 strikeouts per nine innings.

