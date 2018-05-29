Wacha, 3 home runs send Cardinals over Brewers 6-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Michael Wacha pitched two-hit ball for 6 2/3 innings and the St. Louis Cardinals, boosted by three home runs, beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-1 victory on Tuesday night.

Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter and Francisco Pena homered to help St. Louis top the NL Central leaders.

Wacha (6-1), who entered the game with a 2.17 ERA in May, allowed just one run. He walked four and struck out three, and combined with two relievers to limit the Brewers to three hits.

The Cardinals took control by scoring four times in the second inning off Zach Davies (2-5). Bader led off with a home run, Carpenter walked with the bases loaded and Jedd Gyorko wound with a two-run single when his slowly hit grounder escaped the reach of second baseman Hernan Perez.

Zach Davies, making his second start since coming off the disabled list with a right rotator cuff injury, allowed five runs and eight hits over five innings.

Perez got the Brewers’ first hit with a soft single to center to lead off the fifth. The only other hit off Wacha was a sharp single by Eric Sogard in the seventh, the last batter the Cardinals pitcher faced.

Milwaukee scored in the seventh on a pinch-hit double by Jonathan Villar off reliever Sam Tuivailala. Jordan Hicks finished with two perfect innings, striking out four.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Dexter Fowler remained out of the lineup for a third straight game after being hit by a pitch on the right knee on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Fowler is hitting .157 in 43 games this season. . RHP Carlos Martinez is scheduled for a Thursday start with Double-A Springfield and will be limited to 50-60 pitches. He was placed on the disabled list on May with a right upper back strain.

Brewers: SS Tyler Saladino sprained his left ankle on a play in the third inning and had to be helped off the field. Saladino jammed his ankle into the second-base bag as he took a throw from Perez on a force play. Sogard replaced Saladino.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Alex Reyes returns after missing all of last season following Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. In four rehab starts in the St. Louis minor league system, Reyes has tossed 23 scoreless innings while striking out 44 of 82 batters faced.

Brewers: RHP Junior Guerra (3-3, 2.98 ERA) will make his 10th start of the season and second against the Cardinals.

Comments

comments