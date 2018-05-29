US skater Jason Brown to be coached by Brian Orser

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — American skater Jason Brown is heading to Toronto to be trained by Brian Orser.

Brown, a 2014 Olympic team bronze medalist and 2015 U.S. champion, announced the move Tuesday. He’d trained under Kori Ade for nearly two decades.

Orser coaches Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since Dick Button in 1952. Orser won two Olympic bronze medals as a singles skater.

“Words can’t ever fully capture the love and appreciation that I feel towards Kori and her team, and all that we accomplished together,” Brown said. “Kori has and will continue to be a major influence on me as a skater and a person. When I left Chicago in 2013, I took a major step toward independence, but now it’s time for me to take the next step.

“I’m excited about my future with Brian, Tracy (Wilson) and their incredible team of coaches. I’m eager to continue growing in the sport that I love.”

Brown will be training alongside Hanyu and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia, who also recently moved to work with Orser.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company