US Amateur champion Redman leaving Clemson to play pro golf

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Amateur champion Doc Redman is leaving Clemson after two seasons to play pro golf.

Redman announced his decision through the school Tuesday. He helped the Tigers to finish 13th at the NCAA Tournament this past week.

Redman was invited to the PGA Tour’s Memorial Tournament as an amateur oafter gaining his USGA title last August. The Memorial now becomes Redman’s first event as a pro.

Redman has played in three PGA Tour events this season and made the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March and the RBC Heritage in April. He also played in the Masters where he missed the cut after shooting 76-77 at Augusta National.

Redman is from Raleigh, North Carolina. His two-year scoring average of 70.70 was the best career mark in school history.

