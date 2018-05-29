Ukraine’s Badanov banned for life for match fixing

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
LONDON (AP) — Ukraine’s Dmytro Badanov has been banned for life and fined $100,000 by an independent hearing officer after being found guilty of tennis match fixing.

Badanov, 30, was found to have broken rules of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program by fixing the outcome of two matches on the ITF Futures tour, in Tunisia in September 2015 and in Egypt in September 2016.

He was also convicted of being involved in betting linked to the matches.

The case followed an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit, which was created by the International Tennis Federation, the Grand Slam Board, the ATP and the WTA. The decision was made by anti-corruption hearing officer Richard H. McLaren and announced Tuesday.

Badanov’s career-high ranking was 463rd in singles in March 2015. He is currently unranked.

