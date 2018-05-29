Schofield returning to Tennessee after testing NBA draft

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Admiral Schofield is pulling his name out of the NBA draft and returning to Tennessee for his senior season.

Schofield shared his decision on social media Tuesday , saying he is focused and hungry to once again chase championships with his teammates.

The forward tested his NBA draft status without hiring an agent, leaving him the option to return. He worked out last week for the Memphis Grizzlies but was considered a second-round prospect at best.

Schofield wrote that he learned through the draft evaluation process where he needs to improve his game.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound Schofield averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds this season while helping Tennessee go 26-9 and win a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.

___

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org; https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company