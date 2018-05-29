Pulisic dropped from US roster; Yedlin, Adams, Wood added

CHICAGO (AP) — Midfielder Christian Pulisic is among seven players dropped from the U.S. roster for exhibitions at Ireland and France. Defender DeAndre Yedlin, midfielder Tyler Adams and forward Bobby Wood are among 10 additions.

Defender Walker Zimmerman, who scored the opening goal in Monday’s 3-0 win over Bolivia, also was cut, along with goalkeeper Alex Bono, who got the shutout in his national team debut. Other cuts include goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, defender Matt Olosunde and midfielders Alejandro Guido and Lynden Gooch.

Among the additions are goalkeepers Zack Steffen and William Yarbrough, defenders Shaq Moore and Tim Parker, and midfielders Luca de la Torre, Kenny Saief and Will Trapp.

De la Torre, Moore and Parker could make their national teams debuts.

