Oklahoma State advances to NCAA men’s golf semifinals

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Austin Eckroat made a 6-foot birdie putt on the final hole to put Oklahoma State in the semifinals on its home course in the NCAA men’s golf championship.

Eckroat’s 1-up victory over Brandon Smith gave the Cowboys a 3-1-1 victory over Texas A&M at Karsten Creek. Oklahoma State, which last won an NCAA title in 2006 when it was stroke play, advanced to play Auburn on Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers knocked off defending champion Oklahoma.

In the other quarterfinals, Duke knocked off Texas when Jake Shuman won the 18th hole with an eagle to beat U.S. Amateur runner-up Doug Ghim.

Duke faced Alabama in the semifinals. The Tide outlasted Texas Tech in their quarterfinals match, 3-1.

