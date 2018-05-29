Mets lose another pitcher to injury when Matz leaves game

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets have lost another starting pitcher to a finger injury.

Steven Matz exited Tuesday night’s game against the Braves after just three innings with discomfort in the middle finger of his left hand — on the same day Noah Syndergaard went on the disabled list with a finger injury.

Leading 4-0, Matz went out to the mound to warm up for the bottom of the fourth. But he suddenly stopped throwing and looked at his hand , prompting manager Mickey Callaway and a trainer to pop out of the dugout.

After being examined, Matz walked slowly off the field and was replaced by Paul Sewald.

X-rays were negative, and there was no further indication of what the problem was or the status of Matz’s next scheduled start.

The left-hander allowed just one hit, walked two and struck out two against the Braves.

Before the game, New York placed Syndergaard on the 10-day disabled list with a strained ligament in his right index finger. In all, the injury-plagued Mets have 11 players on the DL.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

