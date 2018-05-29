Harper’s 17th HR sparks Nationals past Orioles 3-2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bryce Harper hit his NL-leading 17th home run, Mark Reynolds added a solo shot and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Tuesday night to extend their road winning streak to nine games.

Harper finished with three hits, Reynolds scored twice and 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto had his first three-hit game for Washington.

The Nationals’ nine-game run on the road matches their longest since moving from Montreal before the 2005 season.

Washington has won five straight overall and will seek to complete a three-game sweep of its neighboring interleague rival on Wednesday night.

Former Oriole Jeremy Hellickson (2-0) allowed two runs in five innings and Sean Doolittle worked the ninth for his 12th save in 13 tries.

Manny Machado homered for the Orioles, who have lost four in a row.

Coming off a 14-strikeout complete game against the White Sox, Baltimore’s Dylan Bundy (3-7) toiled through six innings, giving up three runs and 11 hits.

Harper put the Nationals in front with a solo shot in the first inning, and Machado answered with a bases-empty drive in the bottom half. Coincidentally, both players are expected to become high-priced free agents after this season.

Wilmer Difo singled in a run in the second and Reynolds’ sixth home run made it 3-1 in the fourth.

With two on and two outs in the Baltimore fifth, Adam Jones doubled to left-center. One run scored, but Jace Peterson was easily thrown out at the plate to end the uprising with Machado waiting on deck.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said reliever Ryan Madson (pectoral muscle) is “good to go” and will join the team in Atlanta on Thursday. … Lefty reliever Mark Grace (groin) will likely make one more appearance for Double-A Harrisburg before being activated from the disabled list, Martinez said. … OF Adam Eaton (ankle) is “pushing the envelope” to return from the 60-day DL, Martinez said, adding: “We’ve waited this long, we’re going to make sure that he’s 100 percent.” … 2B Daniel Murphy (knee) went 0 for 4 with Harrisburg.

Orioles: Closer Zach Britton is finally ready to test his surgically repaired Achilles tendon in a game situation. The lefty will begin a rehabilitation assignment Wednesday, either with Triple-A Norfolk or Class A Frederick, depending on the weather. “I feel normal, no hesitation,” Britton said Tuesday. “The next step is just getting in a game, getting the adrenaline going.”

TAKE A SEAT

Slumping Trey Mancini was held out of the Orioles starting lineup following a 6-for-51 stretch that dropped his batting average from .275 to .235.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Unbeaten since April 4, Max Scherzer (8-1, 2.13 ERA) seeks to win his eighth straight decision in the series finale.

Orioles: Rookie RHP David Hess (2-1, 4.15) makes his fourth career start. He blanked Tampa Bay over 6 2/3 innings last Friday.

