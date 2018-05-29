For sale: New York Liberty courting potential new owners

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
By :
The New York Liberty are courting potential new owners.

At least two different groups that are considering buying the WNBA team were at the Liberty’s home opener in Westchester County last Friday.

WNBA President Lisa Borders tells The Associated Press she spoke to a few potential buyers.

James Dolan and Madison Square Garden put the franchise up for sale last winter but couldn’t find a suitable buyer. So Dolan retained ownership of the team while still looking for a new owner.

Neither Liberty nor Madison Square Garden officials would comment on specific possible ownership groups.

Dolan has owned the team since the WNBA’s inception in 1996. He moved the franchise this year from Manhattan to the Westchester County Center in the suburbs for all but two home games.

Follow Doug on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dougfeinberg

