Andrew Miller visits specialist to have left knee examined

Posted On Tue. May 29th, 2018
CLEVELAND (AP) — Indians pitcher Andrew Miller visited a specialist in New York on Tuesday to have his injured left knee examined.

Miller, a dominant presence in Cleveland’s bullpen since being acquired in 2016, was examined by Dr. David Altchek, who specializes in sports medicine and is affiliated with the Hospital For Special Surgery.

Indians general manager Chris Antonetti said there’s no indication at this point that Miller will need surgery. He underwent an MRI and other tests during the examination. Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with inflammation in the knee.

Miller was on the DL twice last season with patella tendinitis. He was out for two weeks with a strained left hamstring earlier in the season. Miller pitched 10 scoreless innings before the hamstring injury, but has struggled since returning and is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 appearances.

The Indians have the worst bullpen in the majors, going 4-12 with a 6.06 ERA.

