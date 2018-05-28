Maldonado, Scioscia ejected for Angels in 7th

Posted On Mon. May 28th, 2018
DETROIT (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado and manager Mike Scioscia have been ejected from Monday’s game at Detroit after Maldonado was called out on strikes in the seventh inning.

After the third strike, Maldonado began jawing at plate umpire Mark Ripperger. He was ejected, and then Scioscia came out to argue and was tossed too. The Angels were down 5-0 at the time.

It was the first ejection of Maldonado’s career and the first of the season for Scioscia. It was the 45th ejection of Scioscia’s managerial career.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

