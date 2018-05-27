Red Sox RF Betts scratched with left side tightness

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was a late scratch with left side tightness for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Betts entered the day leading the major leagues with a .359 average and was tied in homers with the Angels’ Mike Trout with 17. Betts also has 37 RBIs.

With Betts out, Boston manager Alex Cora moved Andrew Benintendi to the leadoff spot and shifted him from left to center. He moved Jackie Bradley Jr. from center to right and inserted Blake Swihart in left field.

