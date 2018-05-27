Indians rally for wild 10-9 win over Astros

Posted On Sun. May 27th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Greg Allen homered on Brad Peacock’s first pitch in the 14th inning, and the Cleveland Indians stunned the Houston Astros 10-9 on Sunday.

Allen’s first homer of the season landed in the seats in right and triggered a wild celebration for the Indians, who rallied twice to overcome another impressive performance for Jose Altuve.

Cleveland scored five runs in the ninth. Michael Brantley’s two-out RBI single off Hector Rondon tied it at 8.

Evan Gattis’ two-out homer off Dan Otero (1-1) gave Houston a 9-8 lead in the 13th, but Yonder Alonso responded with a leadoff drive against Collin McHugh in the bottom half.

Peacock (1-2) got the loss on the only pitch he threw.

Houston wasted a stellar day for Altuve, who had four hits and drove in two runs. The reigning AL MVP had a streak of 10 consecutive hits, breaking his own club record, before he lined out to center in the ninth.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company