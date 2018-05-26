MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Thomas, Williams lead Sun to 86-77 win over Fever

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting and Courtney Williams added 11 points, seven rebounds and career-high tying six assists in the Connecticut Sun’s 86-77 victory over the Indiana Fever on Saturday night.

Rachel Banham scored a career-high 14 points, Jasmine Thomas added 11, and Chiney Ogwumike had 10 points with eight rebounds for Connecticut (3-0). The Sun are off to their best start in 10 seasons.

Alyssa Thomas made back-to-back layups to give Connecticut a 6-0 lead and the Sun never trailed. Kelsey Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to pull the Fever within one late in the first quarter, but Alex Bentley answered with a layup to make it 24-21 going into the second and spark a 16-0 run. Banham scored seven points during that span, including a pair of free throws that capped the spurt and made it 37-21.

Mitchell, the second overall pick in the 2018 draft, finished with 18 points — her fourth consecutive game in double figures — for Indiana (0-5). The Fever tied their franchise record, set in 2001, for consecutive losses to open a season.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company