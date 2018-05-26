MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Robles honored in Red Bulls' scoreless draw with Union

Posted On Sat. May 26th, 2018
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Goalkeeper Luis Robles was honored in a pregame ceremony for the conclusion of the longest Ironman streak in MLS history and the New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union both had their winning streaks snapped as they played to a scoreless draw Saturday night.

Robles sat out due to a knee injury he suffered in the final minutes of a win at Colorado a week ago, ending his streak of 183 games dating to September 2012.

Backup goalkeeper Ryan Meara had two saves to record the shutout in Robles’ absence. Philadelphia’s Andre Blake preserved his shutout with four saves, including a leaping grab in the 13th minute.

The Red Bulls (7-3-1) had their four-game win streak snapped. It was New York’s second loss in its last 14 home matches.

Philadelphia (4-5-3) had its two-game win streak snapped. The Union have just one win in their last 17 road games.

CJ Sapong, who led Philadelphia with 16 goals last season, missed a penalty kick wide right in the 53rd minute after New York’s Kemar Lawrence was called for a handball in the box.

