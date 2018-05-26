Indians reliever Miller back on DL, has knee inflammation

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians reliever Andrew Miller is back on the 10-day disabled list, this time with inflammation in his right knee, and there’s no timetable for his return.

The AL Central-leading Indians made the move Saturday, a day after the lefty gave up three runs and got just two outs in an 11-2 loss to Houston.

“It’s just not allowing him to be himself right now,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “That’s probably the best way I could put it. I don’t know what the next step will be.”

Cleveland recalled right-handers Ben Taylor and Evan Marshall from Triple-A Columbus. Right-hander Oliver Drake, who allowed six runs on Friday night, was designated for assignment.

Miller was on the DL from April 26-May 11 with a strained left hamstring. He began the season with 10 consecutive scoreless innings, but is 0-3 with a 14.55 ERA in six games since being activated. Miller has also been dealing with a sore back.

Miller is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA and one save in 17 appearances this season. He has been a key contributor for the Indians since their run to the 2016 World Series, pitching in a variety of relief roles. He was on the DL twice last season with patella tendinitis in his right knee.

The decision was made to shut Miller down rather than have him keep pitching through the injury.

“I think it’s been the entire time,” Francona said. “He’s just a pretty tough kid. Sometimes it just gets to be too much. He’s not being able to pitch like he can pitch. It’s hard for him.”

Cleveland’s bullpen is last in the American League this year with a 3-12 record and a 6.23 ERA. The bullpen hit a new low Friday night, allowing 11 runs in the final two innings.

Bryan Shaw, a valuable setup man for several seasons, signed with Colorado and no suitable replacement was acquired. Miller and right-hander Nick Goody (sore elbow) are injured and several other relievers have struggled.

“It hasn’t been fun,” Francona said. “I didn’t just sign up for the good stuff. We all feel it and we’ll all try to figure it out together. That’s the best way I know how to do it. The other guys aren’t going to feel sorry for us, so we’ve got to figure it out.”

Comments

comments