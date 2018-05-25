Rose has 2nd-round Colonial lead; up-and-down Grillo 1 back

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Justin Rose shot a 6-under 64 in the second round at Colonial on Friday, getting to 10 under for a one-stroke lead over Emiliano Grillo in the Fort Worth Invitational.

Rose, the 2013 U.S. Open champ who won the HSBC Champions in Shanghai in his season debut last October and has four top-10 finishes, said he played “about as good as” he has overall in a long time. The Englishman had five birdies in a seven-hole stretch in the middle of his round.

Grillo had a 67 that included six consecutive holes without a par. Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka and Satoshi Kodaira were 7 under. Koepka had a 63, and Kodaira shot 67.

Jordan Spieth, one of the locals and No. 3 in the world, was 3 under after a 68.

Kevin Kisner, the defending champ at Hogan’s Alley, was even par after a 68.

