Red Sox designate Hanley Ramirez for assignment

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster as he returns from the disabled list.

Ramirez was hitting .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season while splitting his time between first base and designated hitter. Ramirez had been with the Red Sox since 2015 after signing a four-year, $88 million contract as a free agent.

By designating the 34-year-old Ramirez for assignment, the Red Sox clear the way for Pedroia to make his 2018 debut. The 34-year-old Pedroia has spent all season on the disabled list after undergoing surgery on his left knee in October.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star, had been Boston’s opening day second baseman every year from 2007-17.

