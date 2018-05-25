Oklahoma defeats Kansas 4-2 in Big 12 elimination game

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kyle Mendenhall had two hits and knocked in two runs to help No. 4 seed Oklahoma defeat No. 8 seed Kansas 4-2 in a Big 12 Tournament elimination game Friday.

Oklahoma (36-22) needs to beat Baylor twice on Saturday to reach the championship game on Sunday.

Kansas (27-30) knocked off No. 1 seed Texas to open the tournament before dropping its next two.

Oklahoma scored three runs with two outs in the first inning — highlighted by Thomas Hughes’ RBI double.

James Cosentino and Devin Foyle each tripled in the fourth to put the Jayhawks on the board. Brendt Citta’s RBI single scored Foyle for the game’s final run.

Oklahoma starter Kyle Tyler (5-2) gave up two runs and three hits in six innings. Austin Hansen struck out three in the ninth to earn his eighth save.

