Ohio State eliminates Michigan in Big Ten Tournament

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Tyler Cowles knocked in a pair of runs and Ohio State held off Michigan 5-3 on Friday, eliminating the Wolverines from the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes (36-21) advanced to face top-seeded Minnesota on Saturday.

Ohio State jumped ahead 2-0 on RBI hits by Cowles and Noah McGregor in the third inning, and Bo Coolen’s home run to right made it 3-1 Ohio State in the sixth. Cowles made it a 5-1 game with an RBI flyout later that inning.

Brock Keener’s two-run single in the seventh pulled Michigan (33-21) within 5-3, but Seth Kinker held off the Wolverines for his 15th save.

Adam Niemeyer (4-3) picked up the win for Michigan, allowing one run in five innings. Ben Dragani (6-2) took the loss in relief.

