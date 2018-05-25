Kanaan paces Indy 500 field in final Carb Day practice

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Kanaan paced the field for the Indianapolis 500 through its final practice on Carb Day, turning a lap of 227.791 mph on Friday and showing off the Chevrolet power that has led most of the month.

Honda appeared to find some speed, though. Scott Dixon was next on the chart for Chip Ganassi Racing, followed by Michael Andretti and Sebastien Bourdais, before Charlie Kimball in another Chevrolet.

Danica Patrick was the eighth-quickest in the final practice session of her racing career. She had an electrical problem that sent her to the garage area midway through practice, but made it back on the track and was able to practice a pit stop in the final few minutes.

Ed Carpenter is on the pole for Sunday’s race with Simon Pagenaud and Will Power on the front row.

