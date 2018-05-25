Angels’ Rene Rivera out 4-6 weeks after knee surgery

Posted On Fri. May 25th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Rene Rivera had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and likely will be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks.

Dr. Brian Schultz operated on Friday in Los Angeles following an MRI.

“It’s obviously a tough break for Rene right now, a tough break for us,” manager Mike Scioscia said.

A 10-year major league veteran, Rivera is hitting .259 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 59 plate appearances over 22 games as backup to Martin Maldonado. Rivera was placed on the 10-day disabled list May 20, a move retroactive to May 17.

The Angels said right-hander Matt Shoemaker had mild fluid in his pitching forearm, according to an MRI on Thursday in Los Angeles. He also was examined in St. Louis this week by Dr. Susan Mackinnon, who ruled out peripheral nerve involvement.

Shoemaker also had a bone scan. He made his only appearance of the season March 31 at Oakland, pitching 5 2/3 innings to beat the Athletics. He was moved to the 60-day disabled list on May 19.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Parade | Summer All-Star EATS!

Parade | Summer All-Star Eats!

RT-Weekend-May26 feature

RT Weekend Edition May 26 | Let's Boogie!

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company