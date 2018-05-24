Yates’ Giro lead cut in half, Schachmann wins 18th stage

PRATO NEVOSO, Italy (AP) — Simon Yates remained in the lead of the Giro d’Italia but the British rider’s advantage over closest rival Tom Dumoulin was slashed in half after the tough 18th stage on Thursday.

Yates was dropped by his rivals on the steep Category 1 climb to Prato Nevoso and he finished 28 seconds behind defending champion Dumoulin, who crossed the line with Domenico Pozzovivo and Chris Froome.

Maximilian Schachmann of Germany won from a breakaway to claim his first victory in a Grand Tour.

Schachmann attacked heading into the final section of the climb, finishing 10 seconds ahead of Ruben Plaza and 16 ahead of Mattia Cattaneo.

Yates’ lead was cut to 28 seconds heading into the final three days of the Giro, which includes two brutal days in the high Alps before the procession to Rome.

