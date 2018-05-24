Staley settles lawsuit against Missouri athletic director

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has reached a $50,000 settlement in her lawsuit against Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk.

Missouri is paying the $50,000. One half of the settlement will go to INNERSOLE, a nonprofit foundation co-founded by Staley. The other half will go to Staley’s attorneys.

Staley sued Sterk in February and said he slandered her when he suggested she created an atmosphere encouraging fans to spit on Missouri’s players and use racial slurs. Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey fined Sterk $25,000 and reprimanded him.

As part of the settlement, Sterk released a statement apologizing for his comments. Staley said in a statement she accepts his apology.

Missouri says it’s paying the $50,000 because Sterk “made his comments in good faith while performing his duties as a University employee.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company