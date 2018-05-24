Staley settles lawsuit against Missouri athletic director

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has reached a $50,000 settlement in her lawsuit against Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk.

Missouri is paying the $50,000. One half of the settlement will go to INNERSOLE, a nonprofit foundation co-founded by Staley. The other half will go to Staley’s attorneys.

Staley sued Sterk in February and said he slandered her when he suggested she created an atmosphere encouraging fans to spit on Missouri’s players and use racial slurs. Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey fined Sterk $25,000 and reprimanded him.

As part of the settlement, Sterk released a statement apologizing for his comments. Staley said in a statement she accepts his apology.

Missouri says it’s paying the $50,000 because Sterk “made his comments in good faith while performing his duties as a University employee.”

