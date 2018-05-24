Nevada club pro tied for Senior PGA Championship lead

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Nevada club professional Stuart Smith shot a 5-under 66 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead in the Senior PGA Championship.

Smith closed his morning round with a double bogey on the par-4 18th, and Scott McCarron, Tim Petrovic, Wes Short Jr., Barry Lane and Peter Lonard matched the 66 in the afternoon.

One of 41 club pros in the field at Harbor Shores for the senior major, Smith is the director of golf at Somersett Country Club in Reno.

McCarron won the Senior Players Championship last year for his first senior major.

Defending champion Bernhard Langer is skipping the event to attend son Jason’s high school graduation, and Steve Stricker is playing the PGA Tour event in Texas.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company