Indiana beats Michigan State 6-5 in 10 innings in Big Ten

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Wyatt Cross’ bloop single scored Cole Barr from second base in the bottom of the 10th inning to give Indiana a 6-5 victory over Michigan State in a Big Ten Tournament elimination game Thursday.

The fifth-seeded Hoosiers (38-17) tied it in the ninth on Matt Gorski’s two-out, three-run homer off Mitchell Tyranski. They’ll play the loser between Minnesota and Illinois in an elimination game Friday.

Michigan State’s Mason Erla took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the eighth-seeded Spartans (20-32) led 5-2 in the ninth. Tyranski, who came on with runners on first and second, struck out Matt Lloyd before Gorski sent a 1-1 curveball far over the left-field fence.

In the 10th, Barr singled off Mike Mokma (2-5), stole second and beat the throw home when Cross flared a ball into short left.

Lloyd (4-1) pitched an inning for the win.

