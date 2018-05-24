Golden State’s Iguodala to miss Game 5 against Rockets

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
HOUSTON (AP) — Golden State’s Andre Iguodala will miss Game 5 of the Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

It will be the second straight game Iguodala has missed after he bruised his left knee in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Houston got a 95-92 win in Game 4 on Tuesday to even the series at 2-2 heading in Thursday’s game.

While Golden State will be without Iguodala, the Warriors will have Klay Thompson. Thompson had been listed as questionable leading up to the game because of a strained left knee. But coach Steve Kerr says that Thompson will play.

