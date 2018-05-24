Freak play lifts Purdue to 5-4 win over Michigan in Big Ten

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Milo Beam reached third base on a freak play in the bottom of the ninth inning and scored on Evan Warden’s single, giving Purdue a 5-4 walk-off win over Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday night.

William Tribucher walked Beam on a wild pitch, and Beam didn’t hesitate to take second as catcher Harrison Salter had trouble finding the ball. No one was covering third, so Beam took another base on the play.

Tribucher (4-4) intentionally walked the next two batters to set up forces all around before Warden sent a chopper up the middle to win the game. Dalton Parker (5-0) pitched an inning for the win.

The Boilermakers (36-18), who have won 20 of their last 22, are off until Saturday and need one more win to reach the championship game. The Wolverines (33-20) play an elimination game against Ohio State on Friday.

