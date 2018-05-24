Angels push back Otani’s next outing as starting pitcher

Posted On Thu. May 24th, 2018
By :
Comment: Off

TORONTO (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are pushing back Shohei Otani’s next outing as a starting pitcher to manage the workload of the two-way rookie.

Angels manager Mike Scioscia made the announcement Thursday.

Otani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts. He had been scheduled to pitch against fellow Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Scioscia said Otani would be available to hit against Tanaka.

The Angels haven’t set a date for Otani’s next outing.

Otani last pitched May 20 against Tampa Bay, winning his second straight decision and giving up two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 2-3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season-high.

Otani has started at designated hitter the past two games, hitting a game-tying two-run single in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. He’s the DH again in Thursday’s afternoon finale.

In 26 games as a DH this season, Otani is batting .308 with six home runs and 19 RBIs.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Inside Editions

Athlon Sports & Life May: Golf, Indy Car, NASCAR and more...!!

Athlon Sports & Life May Magazine

Unstoppable | American Profile May Magazine!

Unstoppable! | American Profile May

RT Weekend| Arts & Entertainment edition!

RT Weekend Edition vault

Home & Garden Fostoria Style

Home & Garden Feature

[dc_social_feed id="17207"]

Online Circulars



Login /Logout

SECTIONS

THE REVIEW TIMES

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company