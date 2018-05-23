Kansas tops No. 1 seed Texas 3-2 in Big 12 tourney opener

Posted On Wed. May 23rd, 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jackson Goddard was dominant as Kansas beat top-seeded Texas 3-2 on Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament.

Goddard gave up just one run and two hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Big 12 regular-season champions.

The Jayhawks advanced to play Baylor on Thursday. Baylor defeated Oklahoma 4-0 earlier Wednesday.

Kansas broke a scoreless tie when Brendt Citta doubled to score Devin Foyle in the top of the fourth. Citta later scored on a sacrifice fly by Skyler Messinger.

Texas’ DJ Petrinsky knocked in Masen Hibbeler in the fifth to cut Kansas’ lead to 2-1 but Foyle answered with a solo homer in the eighth.

Texas threatened in the ninth. Kody Clemens’ deep fly to center with one on was caught. Ryan Reynolds’ RBI single made it 3-2 and put the tying runner on third with two outs. A ground out ended the game.

